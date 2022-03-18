U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Down 1.8%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 1,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,535,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 716,143 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 860,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 309,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 213,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

