U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

