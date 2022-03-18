Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.22.

TSN opened at $88.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.00. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,750 shares of company stock worth $15,078,181. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

