Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$32.00.

TRQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.33.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$33.84 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$34.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

