TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Stock Price Down 0%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.68 and last traded at $29.90. Approximately 10,196 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 770,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,000. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF comprises about 4.3% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned about 46.69% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

