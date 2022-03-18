TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $37,013.85 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $37,013.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $36,428.70.

On Wednesday, February 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $34,171.10.

On Thursday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $35,706.60.

On Wednesday, January 19th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $35,100.70.

On Wednesday, January 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $39,620.05.

TNET stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.83. 1,542,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.90. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

About TriNet Group (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

