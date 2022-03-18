Trek Financial LLC Raises Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,240,863 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,008. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

