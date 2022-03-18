Trek Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000.

IYH opened at $286.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.29. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $244.65 and a one year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

