Trek Financial LLC Invests $218,000 in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Duke Realty by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

NYSE DRE opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $40.59 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

