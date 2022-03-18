Trek Financial LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,933 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.14 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $191.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

