Trek Financial LLC Grows Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $103.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.46. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.39 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

