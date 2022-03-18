Trek Financial LLC Buys 1,001 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,729,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $263.50 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $222.82 and a 52 week high of $318.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.70 and its 200 day moving average is $280.81.

