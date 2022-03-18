Trek Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,730,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,109,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,928,000 after purchasing an additional 149,841 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,361 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.39.

TWLO stock opened at $150.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.07. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

