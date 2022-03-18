Trek Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $89.12. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

