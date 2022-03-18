TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.84-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.752-3.810 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

TransUnion stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,637. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.38.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,689,000 after acquiring an additional 70,318 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

