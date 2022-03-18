TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,012,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,487,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 784,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,876,000 after acquiring an additional 66,879 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,598,000 after acquiring an additional 86,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,963,045. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $663.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $637.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

