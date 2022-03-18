Traders Buy High Volume of Ecopetrol Call Options (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 4,199 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,702% compared to the typical daily volume of 233 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ecopetrol by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 109,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,437. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.62. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

