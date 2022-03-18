TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Short Interest Update

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPIC. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 521,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter.

TPIC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. 2,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,540. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.