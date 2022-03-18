TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.29). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NRDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 221,408 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

NRDY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 459,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,659. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

