TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.20) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TP ICAP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 278 ($3.62).
Shares of TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 115.20 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £908.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.47. TP ICAP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 261.49 ($3.40).
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.
