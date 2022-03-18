Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Shares Up 9.2%

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.91. 444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

