TKG Advisors LLC Takes $917,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.85. 172,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,702,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.83 and its 200 day moving average is $185.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

