TKG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,742 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,479,000 after acquiring an additional 81,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,004,000 after buying an additional 257,299 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after buying an additional 889,369 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,277,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,929,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.45. 13,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

