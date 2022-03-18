TKG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,178 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $164.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,410. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.41. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

