TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target Raised to $24.00

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.84. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

