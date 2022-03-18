Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Up 18.8% in February

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE:TIMB opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. TIM has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.2035 dividend. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

TIMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TIM by 57.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 114,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TIM by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TIM by 85.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of TIM by 4.0% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 630,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

