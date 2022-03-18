Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.45.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.37. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $28.14.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 581.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,611 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 11,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,018,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Tilray by 2,914.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 651,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.