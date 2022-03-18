Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of TLYS stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 732,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,690. The stock has a market cap of $297.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.11. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

