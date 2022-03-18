Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Shares of THRY opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Thryv has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thryv will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 918,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,487 in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

