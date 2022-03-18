Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of Thoughtworks stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,571. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

