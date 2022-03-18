TheStreet Lowers Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) to C

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Pure Cycle stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Pure Cycle has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 262.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

