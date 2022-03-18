theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Short Interest Update

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGLO opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. theglobe.com has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, Inc operates as a shell company, which engages in an online community with registered members and users in the United States and abroad. The company was founded by Todd V. Krizelman and Stephan J. Paternot on May 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

