The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,910 ($24.84).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEIR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.13) to GBX 2,190 ($28.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 1,945 ($25.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.48) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,866 ($24.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,381 ($17.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,702.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,709.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

