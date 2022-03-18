The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 48.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.85.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $247.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.93 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.80 and a 200 day moving average of $303.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

