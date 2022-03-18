The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $272.39 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

