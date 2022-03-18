Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,125 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,405,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 64,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,312,000 after buying an additional 186,336 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,934,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.68.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

