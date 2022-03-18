Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $965.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $965.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $948.06 million to $988.33 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $800.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $223,906.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,420,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

