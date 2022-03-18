Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $178.47. 4,919,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,776. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.83. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

