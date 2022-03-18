Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

TEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.