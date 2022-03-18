Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $277.99

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 277.99 ($3.61) and traded as high as GBX 278.60 ($3.62). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 277.40 ($3.61), with a volume of 16,976,361 shares changing hands.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.01) to GBX 327 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.29) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.17).

The firm has a market cap of £21.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 288.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 277.99.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

