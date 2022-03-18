Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tenneco stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

