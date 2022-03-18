Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $3.58

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $4.56. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 937,231 shares changing hands.

TME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.