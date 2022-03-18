Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Down 2.7%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 54,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,370,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,710,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after buying an additional 3,973,840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after buying an additional 3,619,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,464,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

