Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 528,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

TDY stock opened at $432.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $422.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.22. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $383.54 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

