Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $507.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $248,203,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $174,390,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $994,687,000 after purchasing an additional 393,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after purchasing an additional 190,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,778,000 after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDY traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $432.91. 254,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.22. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $383.54 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

