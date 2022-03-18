TD Securities Raises IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target to C$17.50

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

OTCMKTS:IBIBF opened at $11.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. IBI Group has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

