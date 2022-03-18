Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Price Down 1.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.85. 4,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 892,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.
The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%.
TTCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)
Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.