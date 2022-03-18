Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Price Down 1.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.85. 4,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 892,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%.

TTCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 41.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

