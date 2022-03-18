Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. Tattooed Chef updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.04. 34 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,883. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.04 million, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after buying an additional 142,260 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $1,237,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTCF shares. Cowen started coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Tattooed Chef (Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.