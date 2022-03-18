Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Issues Earnings Results

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. Tattooed Chef updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TTCF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.23. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $25.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 36,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

