Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Insider Sells $126,000.00 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TH opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 0.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 11.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 121,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 689,975 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Target Hospitality by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target Hospitality (TH)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.