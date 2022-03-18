Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Insider Sells $126,000.00 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 0.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 11.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 121,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 689,975 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Target Hospitality by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.85.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

